UP bans non-veg food delivery near Ayodhya temple, including Zomato and Swiggy
India
The Uttar Pradesh government has now banned non-vegetarian food deliveries through apps like Zomato and Swiggy along Ayodhya's main pilgrimage routes.
This update comes after locals noticed tourists were still getting meat delivered, even though a physical ban was already in place for shops and restaurants.
Why does it matter?
Officials say the move is aimed at preserving the religious and cultural sanctity of the pilgrimage circuit in Ayodhya, especially around the Ram temple.
Delivery services and local businesses have been warned—break the rule, face legal action.
It's part of a bigger trend in India where food choices are regulated near major temples to respect pilgrims' preferences and maintain cultural traditions.