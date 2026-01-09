Next Article
Bengaluru: Zepto delivery executive assaulted in road rage incident
A Zepto delivery executive, Deepak Kumar, was attacked in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura area on Sunday night, January 4, 2026, following a minor collision with a Honda Activa.
Two men reportedly hit him with a helmet and punched him several times, knocking him to the ground.
Police investigation underway after viral video
Bystanders tried to help, but the attackers escaped before they could be stopped.
The incident only came to light when a video surfaced online on January 9, sparking outrage.
Police have now registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to catch those responsible.
The attack has also raised fresh concerns about the safety of gig workers in the city.