UP man arrested for killing wife after dinner argument
In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Raju Saini was arrested for murdering his wife Poonam (40) during a fight over dinner.
Earlier that day, the couple had argued about Raju's drinking.
When he came home and Poonam refused to return home with him to serve dinner, stating the meal was not yet prepared, things escalated—Raju attacked her with a spade at their cattle shed, leading to her death.
What's happening now
Neighbors, alerted by the incident, quickly called the police. Officers reached the scene with a forensic team, recovered the spade used in the crime, and sent Poonam's body for postmortem.
Raju confessed during questioning. After Poonam's daughter filed a complaint, an FIR for murder was registered against him and legal proceedings are underway.