UP man arrested for killing wife after dinner argument India Jan 09, 2026

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Raju Saini was arrested for murdering his wife Poonam (40) during a fight over dinner.

Earlier that day, the couple had argued about Raju's drinking.

When he came home and Poonam refused to return home with him to serve dinner, stating the meal was not yet prepared, things escalated—Raju attacked her with a spade at their cattle shed, leading to her death.