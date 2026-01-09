'Personal prejudices...' MEA on Zohran Mamdani's letter to Umar Khalid

India has reacted strongly to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's letter to jailed activist Umar Khalid . The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that public representatives should respect judicial independence in other democracies. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies." He added that expressing personal prejudices does not behoove those in office, and they should focus on their responsibilities instead.

Letter details Mamdani's letter to Khalid sparks controversy The controversy erupted after a photo of Mamdani's handwritten letter was shared on social media by Khalid's friend Banojyotsna Lahiri. The letter was shared on the day Mamdani was ceremonially sworn in as mayor. In the note, Mamdani wrote to Khalid: "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self."

Meeting details Note handed over during US visit The note was reportedly handed over to Khalid's parents when Mamdani met them during a trip to the United States in December 2025. Lahiri told Hindustan Times that Khalid's parents, Sahiba Khanam and Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, had gone to the US for their youngest daughter's wedding and to meet another daughter living there.