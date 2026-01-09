'Personal prejudices...' MEA on Zohran Mamdani's letter to Umar Khalid
What's the story
India has reacted strongly to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's letter to jailed activist Umar Khalid. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that public representatives should respect judicial independence in other democracies. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We expect public representatives to be respectful of the independence of the judiciary in other democracies." He added that expressing personal prejudices does not behoove those in office, and they should focus on their responsibilities instead.
Letter details
Mamdani's letter to Khalid sparks controversy
The controversy erupted after a photo of Mamdani's handwritten letter was shared on social media by Khalid's friend Banojyotsna Lahiri. The letter was shared on the day Mamdani was ceremonially sworn in as mayor. In the note, Mamdani wrote to Khalid: "Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self."
Meeting details
Note handed over during US visit
The note was reportedly handed over to Khalid's parents when Mamdani met them during a trip to the United States in December 2025. Lahiri told Hindustan Times that Khalid's parents, Sahiba Khanam and Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, had gone to the US for their youngest daughter's wedding and to meet another daughter living there.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court denies bail to Khalid, Imam
The controversy arose against the backdrop of a recent Supreme Court ruling. On January 5, the court denied bail to Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy. The court found a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. However, it granted bail to other accused in the case, namely, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.