Amit Shah launches Bharat Taxi: How it's different from Uber
Bharat Taxi just hit the roads, launched by Amit Shah as a new ride-hailing app where drivers actually own the business.
Recently registered, it promises rides up to 30% cheaper than Uber and Ola—plus, no surge pricing or hidden commissions.
Drivers buy shares to become co-owners
Here's the twist: drivers (called Sarathis) buy shares to become co-owners.
Instead of losing money on every ride, they pay just ₹30 a day and keep most of what they earn.
They also get to vote for their leaders and share in any profits.
Drivers get accident insurance, family health cover, retirement savings help
Bharat Taxi isn't stopping at better pay. Drivers get accident insurance worth ₹5 lakh, family health cover, retirement savings help, and access to government benefits.
Already over 3 lakh drivers have joined with 1 lakh users taking more than 10,000 daily rides.
The plan? Expand nationwide.