Amit Shah launches FCRA 2.0 and e-OCI card in Delhi

FCRA 2.0 goes paperless, e-OCI updates

The FCRA 2.0 portal moves everything online: applications, renewals, and annual returns, so no more paperwork hassles for around 14,500 registered groups.

It's hooked up with Aadhaar, PAN, and banks for real-time tracking.

Meanwhile, the e-OCI card lets over 5 million users update details or get a new card online without having to reapply after every passport change, making things way less complicated all around.