Amit Shah launches FCRA 2.0 and e-OCI card in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just launched two new digital tools, the FCRA 2.0 portal and the e-OCI card, in Delhi.
Both are designed to make life simpler for foreign-funded organizations and the Indian diaspora, with a focus on smoother, tech-driven processes.
Shah highlighted that these updates show the government's push for more transparent and efficient online services.
FCRA 2.0 goes paperless, e-OCI updates
The FCRA 2.0 portal moves everything online: applications, renewals, and annual returns, so no more paperwork hassles for around 14,500 registered groups.
It's hooked up with Aadhaar, PAN, and banks for real-time tracking.
Meanwhile, the e-OCI card lets over 5 million users update details or get a new card online without having to reapply after every passport change, making things way less complicated all around.