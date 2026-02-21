Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme from Bangladesh border
Union Home Minister Amit Shah kicked off the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme from Assam's Cachar district, right on the Indo-Bangladesh border.
With a budget of ₹6,839 crore, this initiative plans to upgrade nearly 2,000 border villages across 15 states and two Union Territories by 2029—think better roads, schools, electricity, and jobs for people living right at India's edge.
Keeping people in villages
This isn't just about new infrastructure—it's about keeping border villages thriving so people don't feel pressured to leave.
By improving life in these areas, the program also helps strengthen national security.
Programme descriptions and press releases say locals are meant to "act as the eyes and ears of the nation" for spotting cross-border issues.
He also took a swipe at Congress over past policies he says changed Assam's demography—highlighting how this effort is part of a bigger push to protect both communities and borders.