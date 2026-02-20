Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme phase 2

VVP-II will fund upgrades like better roads, jobs, health camps

VVP-II isn't just about new roads and buildings—it's designed to help border villages thrive so people don't feel the need to move away.

With a total outlay of ₹6,839 crore for nearly 2,000 border villages, this project will fund upgrades like better roads, jobs, and health camps.

The idea is to empower locals as "eyes and ears" for national security while improving their quality of life.

Shah also pointed out that this is part of a bigger push for a developed India by 2047—and highlighted how much more support Assam has received recently compared to previous years.