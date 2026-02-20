Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme phase 2
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just kicked off the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP-II) from Nathanpur village in Assam.
With a budget of ₹6,839 crore, this project aims to boost infrastructure and basic services, covering 1,954 border villages across 17 states.
VVP-II will fund upgrades like better roads, jobs, health camps
VVP-II isn't just about new roads and buildings—it's designed to help border villages thrive so people don't feel the need to move away.
The idea is to empower locals as "eyes and ears" for national security while improving their quality of life.
The idea is to empower locals as "eyes and ears" for national security while improving their quality of life.
Shah also pointed out that this is part of a bigger push for a developed India by 2047—and highlighted how much more support Assam has received recently compared to previous years.