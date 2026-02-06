Amit Shah launches welfare schemes for BSF personnel
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spending three days in Jammu and Kashmir, where he dropped by BSF outposts in Kathua's Hiranagar sector.
He chatted with border guards, checked on security firsthand, and kicked off six new welfare schemes for the personnel.
Shah's agenda in J&K
Shah's visit is all about strengthening security along the border and making sure agencies are working together smoothly.
He's also set to meet top officials to review anti-terror efforts, hand out job appointment letters to families of fallen security staff, and take a look at local development projects—showing support for both safety and community well-being.