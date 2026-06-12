Amit Shah leads review of Amarnath Yatra safety and logistics

Tech rollout and tightened yatra checks

To keep things secure, authorities are rolling out new tech: think surveillance systems, explosive detectors, and a QR code-based Pahchan App to verify workers along the route.

The CRPF chief also checked security on the route to Baltal and base camp, while police have stepped up tenant verification and inspections at lodging centers.

It's all about making this year's Yatra smoother, and safer, for everyone involved.