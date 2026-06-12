Amit Shah leads review of Amarnath Yatra safety and logistics
With the Amarnath Yatra set to start July 3, Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level review of safety and logistics for the massive pilgrimage.
Top officials like NSA Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined in, making sure all bases are covered for devotees heading to the Himalayan cave shrine.
Tech rollout and tightened yatra checks
To keep things secure, authorities are rolling out new tech: think surveillance systems, explosive detectors, and a QR code-based Pahchan App to verify workers along the route.
The CRPF chief also checked security on the route to Baltal and base camp, while police have stepped up tenant verification and inspections at lodging centers.
It's all about making this year's Yatra smoother, and safer, for everyone involved.