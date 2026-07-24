Amit Shah, Manoj Sinha honor slain head constable Ashiq Qureshi
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who was tragically killed while on duty for the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag.
Qureshi is survived by his wife and three children.
Police detain over 2,500 locals
Shah called Qureshi's son, Absar, assuring him that his father's courage won't be forgotten.
More than 2,500 locals have been detained as police search for the attacker. This is the first such incident since April 2025.
Sinha visited the family in Beerwah, promising support until Absar finishes school and can get a job through compassionate appointment.