Amit Shah meets officials on 2030 CWG and 2036 Olympics

Ahmedabad will be hosting the 2030 CWG, bringing it back to India after 20 years.

The city is also aiming high with its pitch for the 2036 Olympics, with a decision not expected before 2029.

Plus, before all that, Ahmedabad will welcome nearly 10,000 athletes from around 70 countries for the World Police and Fire Games in 2029.

The Home Ministry is gearing up to handle security and logistics so these events go off without a hitch.