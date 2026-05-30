Amit Shah orders illegal border buildings removed within 15km India May 30, 2026

Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for all illegal buildings within 15km of India's borders to be torn down.

He gave this order while visiting the Bikaner border in Rajasthan, saying there will be zero tolerance for anything that could help infiltration, smuggling, or cross-border crime.

Shah also called on the Border Security Force (BSF) to keep a sharper eye on these areas.