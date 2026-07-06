Amit Shah orders 'Zero leakage plan' to curb Dhanbad thefts
India
India's Home Minister Amit Shah just told the Coal Ministry to roll out a "Zero Leakage Plan" after a spike in illegal coal mining and theft around Dhanbad.
The move came after a big meeting with top officials, aiming to crack down on unauthorized mining and keep coal transport in check.
CISF security, search-and-seizure, e-way checks
The plan brings in more CISF security at hotspots, with special Quick Response Teams ready to act fast if there's trouble.
Coal India and CISF can now do search-and-seizure operations under the law, while GST teams will verify e-way bills to track where coal is heading.
Plus, high-resolution cameras at command centers will help spot illegal activity quickly, so it'll be way harder for anyone to get away with shady mining.