Amit Shah orders 'Zero leakage plan' to curb Dhanbad thefts

CISF security, search-and-seizure, e-way checks

The plan brings in more CISF security at hotspots, with special Quick Response Teams ready to act fast if there's trouble.

Coal India and CISF can now do search-and-seizure operations under the law, while GST teams will verify e-way bills to track where coal is heading.

Plus, high-resolution cameras at command centers will help spot illegal activity quickly, so it'll be way harder for anyone to get away with shady mining.