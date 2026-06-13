Amit Shah promises ₹10cr rice to Mizoram amid refugee influx
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stepped in to help Mizoram by promising rice worth ₹10 crore, as the state deals with nearly 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.
The announcement came after a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma in New Delhi on Friday.
CM Lalduhoma seeks central security funds
Most refugees are from Myanmar, escaping the 2021 military coup, along with over 2,300 people from Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts.
Local communities and the state government have been supporting them.
Lalduhoma also asked for extra security funding from the center due to rising issues like drug trafficking and cross-border crimes.