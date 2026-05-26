Amit Shah proposes quadrangular security grid to secure India's borders
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants to make India's borders safer by bringing together the BSF, army, local residents, and local administrations in a new "quadrangular security grid."
Visiting a BSF outpost in Rajasthan, he said national security isn't just about soldiers: it's a team effort that needs everyone working together to tackle threats from inside and outside the country.
Shah urges tighter border collaboration
Shah called for tighter collaboration between border forces, police, and civil authorities to fight smuggling and drone intrusions.
He also highlighted the Vibrant Villages Program as key for border communities and urged full rollout of welfare schemes.
Plus, he encouraged the BSF to connect with young people in these regions, building awareness and unity so everyone feels part of India's evolving security strategy.