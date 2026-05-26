Amit Shah proposes quadrangular security grid to secure India's borders India May 26, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wants to make India's borders safer by bringing together the BSF, army, local residents, and local administrations in a new "quadrangular security grid."

Visiting a BSF outpost in Rajasthan, he said national security isn't just about soldiers: it's a team effort that needs everyone working together to tackle threats from inside and outside the country.