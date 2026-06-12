Amit Shah reviews Amarnath Yatra 2026, urges security and support
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just reviewed the plans for this year's Amarnath Yatra, which runs from July 3 to August 28 in the South Kashmir Himalayas.
The pilgrimage draws thousands every year, so Shah is pushing for tight security and solid support (think better accommodation, health services, and disaster readiness) to keep things running smoothly.
Shah seeks drones CCTV, QR IDs
To step up safety, Shah wants drones, CCTV cameras, and other tech keeping watch.
Local persons and animals associated with the Yatra will get QR code-based ID cards (plus health checks for the animals).
He's also asked police forces and agencies to work closely together, with senior officers staying at campsites to keep everything coordinated throughout the event.