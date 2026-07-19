Amit Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir floods, pledges central support

Emergency crews have already rescued people trapped by rising waters, with police and the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, helping out in tough spots like Muradpur and along the Tawi River.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid rivers and flood-prone areas as water levels remain high.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is monitoring things closely and has assured help for anyone facing property loss.

So far, no casualties have been reported, but authorities are keeping a close watch as life remains disrupted in these districts.