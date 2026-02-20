Amit Shah reviews security at Bangladesh border in Assam India Feb 20, 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dropped by the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BSF officials.

He reviewed security, called for tighter vigilance, and took part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.

Separate extra border checks were ordered across seven states around Bangladesh's parliamentary election in February 2026.