Amit Shah reviews security at Bangladesh border in Assam
Union Home Minister Amit Shah dropped by the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BSF officials.
He reviewed security, called for tighter vigilance, and took part in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.
Separate extra border checks were ordered across seven states around Bangladesh's parliamentary election in February 2026.
Analysis: Political asylum tensions, illegal immigration, and arms smuggling
Instability in Bangladesh—like rising extremism and arms smuggling—makes things tricky for India's Northeast.
With parts of the border still unfenced and thousands of suspected illegal nationals to deport, keeping things secure isn't easy.
Recent tensions over political asylum have only made cross-border management more challenging for both countries.