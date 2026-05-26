Amit Shah to launch smart border projects targeting smuggling
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is hitting the road to launch new smart border projects, aiming to make India's borders safer and more tech-savvy.
The focus is on stopping smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal immigration, plus boosting infrastructure along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.
Amit Shah begins Bikaner tour
Shah starts his tour May 26 in Bikaner, Rajasthan, visiting BSF posts and checking out new facilities for women personnel.
He'll head to Gujarat's Bhuj and Harami Nala next, then shift to Tripura on June 5 and West Bengal in mid-June.
These stops are all about tackling cross-border crime and tightening security.