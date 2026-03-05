Amit Shah to lay foundation stones of NFSU, CFSL campuses
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Odisha for a packed two-day visit, with stops in Cuttack, Jatni, and Bhubaneswar.
His trip focuses on laying the foundation stones for the NFSU and CFSL campuses and virtually inaugurating the NFSU transit campus, rolling out fresh projects for youth and farmers, and marking the CISF Raising Day.
Shah's visit to boost forensic science education in Odisha
Shah's visit isn't just about ceremonies—it's meant to boost forensic science education in Odisha.
New projects for young people and farmers are also on the agenda.
Expect tighter security and some traffic changes in major cities while he's around.
For anyone interested in law enforcement or local development, this is a pretty significant moment for the state.