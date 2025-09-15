Amit Shah to oversee ₹4,794cr drug destruction
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to oversee the destruction of seized drugs worth a massive ₹4,794 crore on Tuesday. This move kicks off a nationwide Drug Destruction Drive and highlights the government's push for a drug-free India.
Afterward, Shah will address top anti-narcotics officials at a national conference in Delhi, calling for everyone to work together against drug trafficking.
Conference to enhance cooperation and tech use in drug battle
The conference will bring together state Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) to boost teamwork, better intelligence-sharing, and use of new tech in fighting drugs.
The Modi government has been urging states since 2021 to set up dedicated ANTFs as part of its zero-tolerance approach.
This gathering aims to strengthen those ties and keep the momentum going in the fight against narcotics.