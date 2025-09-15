Amit Shah to oversee ₹4,794cr drug destruction

Conference to enhance cooperation and tech use in drug battle

The conference will bring together state Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) to boost teamwork, better intelligence-sharing, and use of new tech in fighting drugs.

The Modi government has been urging states since 2021 to set up dedicated ANTFs as part of its zero-tolerance approach.

This gathering aims to strengthen those ties and keep the momentum going in the fight against narcotics.