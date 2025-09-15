Odisha: BJD workers clash with police over fertilizer shortage
Hundreds of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supporters hit the streets in Bhubaneswar on Monday, clashing with police while protesting a fertilizer shortage that's making life tough for farmers across Odisha.
The crowd tried to push past barricades outside Raj Bhavan, demanding urgent action—even as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi insisted there's enough fertilizer.
Farmers camping out, turning to black market for urea
BJD leaders say the BJP-led state government isn't getting subsidized fertilizers to farmers, leaving many to buy pricey or fake products—hurting around 70% of local growers and threatening this season's crops.
Some farmers are even camping out at cooperatives or turning to the black market for urea.
While a state minister called the protest "drama" and promised supply fixes, ex-CM Naveen Patnaik has asked Delhi for help.
The BJD warns more protests could follow if things don't improve soon.