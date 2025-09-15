Odisha: BJD workers clash with police over fertilizer shortage

Farmers camping out, turning to black market for urea

BJD leaders say the BJP-led state government isn't getting subsidized fertilizers to farmers, leaving many to buy pricey or fake products—hurting around 70% of local growers and threatening this season's crops.

Some farmers are even camping out at cooperatives or turning to the black market for urea.

While a state minister called the protest "drama" and promised supply fixes, ex-CM Naveen Patnaik has asked Delhi for help.

The BJD warns more protests could follow if things don't improve soon.