Who is Puja Khedkar, ex-IAS dismissed for fraud?

IAS probationer dismissed in September 2024

Police traced Prahlad to the Pune bungalow of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar.

At the scene, Khedkar's mother Manorama tried to block police entry and even let loose a dog on them.

Officers managed to rescue Prahlad and charged Manorama for obstructing their work and helping offenders.

An FIR has been filed against her and others as police now investigate how the kidnappers are linked to the Khedkars—and why Prahlad was held there.

Notably, Puja Khedkar was dismissed from IAS in September 2024 for cheating and wrongly availing of benefits of OBC and disability quota and banned for life from UPSC exams; both Pune and Navi Mumbai police are still digging into this case.