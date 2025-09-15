Next Article
PM Modi inaugurates new terminal at Purnea Airport
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just unveiled the brand-new interim terminal at Purnea Airport, aiming to make air travel easier for people in Bihar.
With Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by his side, the move is set to boost local tourism and give the region's economy a lift by improving flight connectivity.
National Makhana Board launched
Modi also kicked off the National Makhana Board in Purnea, a project announced in this year's Union Budget and backed by a development package worth nearly ₹475 crore.
The board plans to level up makhana (fox nut) production with better tech and standards, plus help farmer groups tap into central government support—with the aim of strengthening marketing and export networks.