Amit Shah to present President's Police Colour in Puducherry today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Puducherry this Saturday for the presentation ceremony of President's Police Colour to the Puducherry Police.
Because of his visit, roads like Puducherry Airport Road, Rajiv Gandhi Square, and Vazhudhavur Road will have traffic restrictions starting 2pm
If you're out and about, expect some detours and plan ahead.
Central Armed Police Forces on duty
Security is tight: personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces are on duty.
There's also a no-fly zone over Oulgaret Municipality for both days, so no drones or aerial gadgets allowed.
Top officials checked out the arrangements at PAP Ground on Friday, making sure everything's set for the event.
Sunday traffic curbs from 5:30am.
Heads up: traffic curbs stick around on Sunday too from 5:30am especially near Hotel Accord, PAP Ground, Rajiv Gandhi Square and Puducherry Airport Road.