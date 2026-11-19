Amit Shah to visit Arunachal amid SUMP protests Nov 20-21
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Arunachal Pradesh on November 20 and 21, right as protests heat up over the massive Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) dam.
He'll be discussing development plans and internal security with state leaders, and will also hand out police medals at events in Banderdewa and IG Park.
Arunachal sump protests detain over 75
Many people in Arunachal are worried the SUMP could harm the Siang River and their ancestral lands, sparking big protests, some turning violent, with over 75 individuals arrested or detained in Arunachal Pradesh.
Locals say projects like this threaten their culture and future, and past disputes over similar dams have only added to tensions.
Even as the state government has held public meetings to allay fears of environmental damage, skepticism remains strong among residents.