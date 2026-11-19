Many people in Arunachal are worried the SUMP could harm the Siang River and their ancestral lands, sparking big protests, some turning violent, with over 75 individuals arrested or detained in Arunachal Pradesh.

Locals say projects like this threaten their culture and future, and past disputes over similar dams have only added to tensions.

Even as the state government has held public meetings to allay fears of environmental damage, skepticism remains strong among residents.