Amit Shah to visit Manipur this month to restore normalcy
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Manipur later this month to check in on the state after ethnic clashes.
He met with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Delhi, where they talked about ways to bring back peace and normal life.
Manipur government seeks 30 CAPF companies
The Manipur government has sought 30 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to help calm things down.
The violence began after protests over the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, leading to at least 306 deaths and more than 60,000 people being displaced.