Amit Shah to visit Punjab families affected by 'chitta' crisis
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Punjab on October 19 to meet families affected by the drug crisis, with stops in Mansa, Sangrur, and Gurdaspur.
He's called out the state government for not tackling the spread of chitta (a synthetic drug), and says the center is committed to bringing those responsible to justice.
Gulzar Singh suicide and activists' murders
Shah's visit follows a string of troubling events: Gulzar Singh's suicide in September (where he had named an AAP minister in a video statement before taking his own life) and the recent murders of anti-drug activists Parvinder Singh Jhota and Bikramjit Singh.
These incidents have put a spotlight on both political involvement and the risks faced by those speaking out, making Shah's promise that "Attempts to silence those who raise their voices against this dark drug trade will never succeed, and the people of the state will provide a befitting response" feel especially timely.