Amit Shah unveils ₹8,941cr Yamuna cleanup plan for Delhi

The goal: stop untreated wastewater from flowing into the river over the next two to two-and-a-half years.

The plan includes 29 new mini sewage plants and pumping stations across hundreds of unauthorized colonies and villages, benefiting 36.29 lakh residents.

There's also a huge 1,034-kilometer sewer network in the works.

Shah said these efforts will help achieve over 40% of the river cleaning target and bring Delhi closer to a cleaner Yamuna.