Amit Shah unveils ₹8,941cr Yamuna cleanup plan for Delhi
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just announced a massive ₹8,941 crore push to clean the Yamuna river in Delhi.
The centerpiece is a new sewage treatment plant at Okhla, the city's biggest yet, plus upgrades for eight existing plants, increasing their combined capacity from 78.2 MGD to 140.8 MGD.
Delhi plan benefits 36.29L residents
The goal: stop untreated wastewater from flowing into the river over the next two to two-and-a-half years.
The plan includes 29 new mini sewage plants and pumping stations across hundreds of unauthorized colonies and villages, benefiting 36.29 lakh residents.
There's also a huge 1,034-kilometer sewer network in the works.
Shah said these efforts will help achieve over 40% of the river cleaning target and bring Delhi closer to a cleaner Yamuna.