Gqeberha Test: Marco Jansen leaves Australia on brink of defeat
What's the story
South Africa's Marco Jansen wreaked havoc on Australia's batting line-up with a stunning five-wicket haul, leaving them in dire straits on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The Australian team was bundled out for just 99 runs in their first innings, responding to South Africa's mammoth total of 425/9 declared. The collapse came within a mere 38.3 overs, putting Australia at risk of facing a huge defeat as they prepared to bat again.
Match dynamics
Jansen's brilliance rattles Australian batting line-up
Jansen made an immediate impact, striking with his first ball to dismiss Scott Boland.
He then sent Travis Head back to the pavilion before Simon Harmer took a stunning catch at gully to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne.
Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw tried to stabilize the innings for Australia but Jansen struck again, dismissing Renshaw and Alex Carey in a single over.
Beau Webster fell for Jansen's fifth wicket after slashing at a delivery outside off-stump while Wiaan Mulder ended Smith's vigil just two overs later.
Follow-on impact
Labuschagne, Head show resistance after follow-on
After Australia's first innings collapse, South Africa enforced the follow-on.
Kagiso Rabada struck early in the third over, dismissing Nic Maddinson.
However, unlike the first innings, there was no repeat of the collapse.
Labuschagne and Head put up a strong resistance for nearly 30 overs, adding 92 runs together before Harmer dismissed Labuschagne after a questionable decision to charge down the pitch and hit him for a big shot.
Resilience
Can aggressive Head lead Australia's fightback?
Despite the fall of wickets, Head kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.
He was unbeaten on 87 off 138 balls at stumps on Day 4.
His innings included some aggressive strokes and a few boundaries as he tried to lead Australia's fightback.
However, Australia still have a mountain to climb with South Africa leading by 170 runs heading into Day 5 of this Test match series.