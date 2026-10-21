Gqeberha Test: Marco Jansen leaves Australia on brink of defeat

Jansen made an immediate impact, striking with his first ball to dismiss Scott Boland.

He then sent Travis Head back to the pavilion before Simon Harmer took a stunning catch at gully to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne.

Steve Smith and Matt Renshaw tried to stabilize the innings for Australia but Jansen struck again, dismissing Renshaw and Alex Carey in a single over.

Beau Webster fell for Jansen's fifth wicket after slashing at a delivery outside off-stump while Wiaan Mulder ended Smith's vigil just two overs later.