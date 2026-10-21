Yuvraj Singh's greatest knocks for Team India

Yuvraj produced one of the most outrageous moments in cricket history against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup encounter in Durban.

Following a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff, the former Indian all-rounder unleashed his beast mode, smashing Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over.

He reached his half-century off just 12 deliveries, still the fastest in T20Is (Full Members). His breathtaking 58 off 16 balls remains iconic.