Yuvraj Singh's greatest knocks for Team India
What's the story
Yuvraj Singh, one of the most prodigious middle-order white-ball batters, will turn 45 this year. Arguably the cleanest striker, Yuvraj helped India win the coveted ICC World Cup after 28 years (in 2011) with his all-round exploits. He also starred in India's 2007 T20 World Cup title win. Here are the greatest knocks from the warrior who bounced back after defeating a deadly cancer.
#1
58 vs England, Durban, 2007
Yuvraj produced one of the most outrageous moments in cricket history against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup encounter in Durban.
Following a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff, the former Indian all-rounder unleashed his beast mode, smashing Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over.
He reached his half-century off just 12 deliveries, still the fastest in T20Is (Full Members). His breathtaking 58 off 16 balls remains iconic.
#2
70 vs Australia, Durban, 2007
Three nights later, the mighty Australians saw Yuvraj's carnage at the same venue.
In the semi-final, India were down to 41/2 in the eighth over. In came the southpaw, who smashed Brett Lee for a gigantic six over square leg.
Yuvraj was unstoppable, having slammed 70 off 30 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes). He struck at a staggering 233.33.
#3
69 vs England, 2002, Lord's
In 2002, India claimed one of their most famous ODI wins, thanks to Yuvraj's bravado.
Chasing what was a mighty total at that time (326) at Lord's against England, India saw a century opening stand. However, the visitors were eventually reduced to 146/5.
Yuvraj then joined forces with Mohammad Kaif, adding a crucial 121-run partnership. If not for Yuvraj's counter-attacking 69 (63), India would have suffered a collapse.
Kaif later powered India to a historic win.