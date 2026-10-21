Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Yuvraj Singh's greatest knocks for Team India
Yuvraj Singh's greatest knocks for Team India
Yuvraj played several riveting knocks during his career

Yuvraj Singh's greatest knocks for Team India

By Parth Dhall
Oct 21, 2026
08:53 pm
What's the story

Yuvraj Singh, one of the most prodigious middle-order white-ball batters, will turn 45 this year. Arguably the cleanest striker, Yuvraj helped India win the coveted ICC World Cup after 28 years (in 2011) with his all-round exploits. He also starred in India's 2007 T20 World Cup title win. Here are the greatest knocks from the warrior who bounced back after defeating a deadly cancer.

#1

58 vs England, Durban, 2007

Yuvraj produced one of the most outrageous moments in cricket history against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup encounter in Durban.

Following a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff, the former Indian all-rounder unleashed his beast mode, smashing Stuart Broad for 6 sixes in an over.

He reached his half-century off just 12 deliveries, still the fastest in T20Is (Full Members). His breathtaking 58 off 16 balls remains iconic.

#2

70 vs Australia, Durban, 2007

Three nights later, the mighty Australians saw Yuvraj's carnage at the same venue.

In the semi-final, India were down to 41/2 in the eighth over. In came the southpaw, who smashed Brett Lee for a gigantic six over square leg.

Yuvraj was unstoppable, having slammed 70 off 30 balls (5 fours and 5 sixes). He struck at a staggering 233.33.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3

69 vs England, 2002, Lord's

In 2002, India claimed one of their most famous ODI wins, thanks to Yuvraj's bravado.

Chasing what was a mighty total at that time (326) at Lord's against England, India saw a century opening stand. However, the visitors were eventually reduced to 146/5.

Yuvraj then joined forces with Mohammad Kaif, adding a crucial 121-run partnership. If not for Yuvraj's counter-attacking 69 (63), India would have suffered a collapse.

Kaif later powered India to a historic win.

ADVERTISEMENT