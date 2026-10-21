Lancashire part ways with legendary cricketer James Anderson: Details here
What's the story
In a major development, Lancashire have decided not to renew the contract of legendary cricketer James Anderson. The decision puts an end to the long-standing association between the County club and England's highest Test wicket-taker. Over his illustrious career, Anderson took a record 704 wickets in 188 matches before retiring from international cricket after his last game against West Indies in 2024.
Career highlights
Anderson's stellar numbers in County Championship
Despite Lancashire's struggles in Division Two of the County Championship, Anderson had a stellar season as the team's captain in 2026.
He took an impressive 50 wickets from 11 games at an average of 17.68, as per Cricinfo.
Over his career, he has taken a staggering 1,193 First-Class wickets at an average of 24.25.
In addition to this, he also claimed 358 dismissals in List A cricket and another 71 in T20s.
Leadership change
Future of the veteran pacer remains uncertain
Lancashire recently appointed Richard Kenyon as the new chief executive and Paul Farbrace as the director of cricket.
However, it is understood that Anderson is not part of their plans for the future.
This decision leaves his future in professional cricket uncertain after a 25-year-long association with Lancashire.
The club has declined to comment on this matter.
Retirement impact
Anderson's performance in the County Championship this year
Anderson continued to play for Lancashire even after England moved on from him in July 2024.
He captained the team in the County Championship last season, but they finished next to bottom of Division Two.
Despite being in his mid-40s, Anderson has remained fit and strong for a struggling team.
He took 50 wickets in the County Championship this year, a tally bettered by only six other bowlers in Division Two.