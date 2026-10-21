Lancashire part ways with legendary cricketer James Anderson: Details here

Despite Lancashire's struggles in Division Two of the County Championship, Anderson had a stellar season as the team's captain in 2026.

He took an impressive 50 wickets from 11 games at an average of 17.68, as per Cricinfo.

Over his career, he has taken a staggering 1,193 First-Class wickets at an average of 24.25.

In addition to this, he also claimed 358 dismissals in List A cricket and another 71 in T20s.