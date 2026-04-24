Amit Shah's '10 minutes' reply to Madhyamgram user goes viral
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is making waves online after a lighthearted exchange on Instagram.
When a user commented that they were waiting in the heat for his road show in Madhyamgram, Shah replied, "Sorry for the delay. Reaching there in 10 minutes."
The playful response quickly caught attention and spread across social media.
Shah backs Banerjee in Madhyamgram
Shah was in Madhyamgram to support Bharatiya Janata Party's Anindya Raju Banerjee, who is up against Trinamool Congress MLA Rathin Ghosh.
He used the event to highlight issues like violence against women in Sandeshkhali and shared moments from the road show.
The campaign comes as West Bengal just wrapped up its first phase of voting with a strong 91.83% turnout, and more election action is set for April 29.