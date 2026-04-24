Amit Shah's '10 minutes' reply to Madhyamgram user goes viral

Shah backs Banerjee in Madhyamgram

Shah was in Madhyamgram to support Bharatiya Janata Party's Anindya Raju Banerjee, who is up against Trinamool Congress MLA Rathin Ghosh.

He used the event to highlight issues like violence against women in Sandeshkhali and shared moments from the road show.

The campaign comes as West Bengal just wrapped up its first phase of voting with a strong 91.83% turnout, and more election action is set for April 29.