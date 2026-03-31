Amit Shah's LWE drive reduces Maoist leadership to Misir Besra India Mar 31, 2026

Home Minister Amit Shah's mission to end left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 2026 has nearly wiped out the top Maoist leadership, dropping from over 20 senior leaders to just one, Misir Besra, in Jharkhand.

This sharp decline is thanks to a mix of police action and incentives that led many leaders to either surrender or be taken down.