Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor lead Ayodhya luxury property boom

Ayodhya is suddenly the place to be for luxury property, thanks to the buzz around the Ram Mandir and new infrastructure.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are leading the trend: Bachchan has invested about ₹90 crore across several properties, while Kapoor made his entry with a ₹3.31 crore plot.

The city's popularity has sent real estate prices soaring.