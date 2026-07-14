Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor lead Ayodhya luxury property boom
Ayodhya is suddenly the place to be for luxury property, thanks to the buzz around the Ram Mandir and new infrastructure.
Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are leading the trend: Bachchan has invested about ₹90 crore across several properties, while Kapoor made his entry with a ₹3.31 crore plot.
The city's popularity has sent real estate prices soaring.
Amitabh Bachchan buys plots including 40cr
Bachchan's portfolio includes a 10,000-square-foot riverside plot for ₹14.5 crore, a massive 67-acre parcel through AB Corp Ltd for ₹35 crore, and a 25,000-square-foot luxury plot near Sarayu development for nearly ₹40 crore.
He also picked up Haveli Avadh (₹4.54 crore) and land honoring his father.
Ranbir Kapoor buys Sarayu plot 3.31cr
Kapoor bought a 2,134-square-foot plot in Sarayu Township for ₹3.31 crore, saying he was inspired by both divinity and legacy.
With tourism booming after the Ram Mandir opening, property values have reportedly jumped 10-fold since 2020, making Ayodhya one of India's fastest-growing investment spots.