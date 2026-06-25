Ammonia leak at Tamil Nadu seafood plant kills 11 workers
India
A tragic ammonia gas leak at a seafood plant in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district has now claimed its 11th life, with Rita Juanga from Odisha passing away on Thursday.
The accident earlier this week left dozens of workers seriously affected, and the community is still reeling from the impact.
Treatment ongoing for 67 people
Right now, 67 people are still getting treatment: 16 are in critical condition on ventilators and 21 need oxygen support.
Most patients are women.
Authorities have airlifted seven victims' bodies back to Odisha, and the remaining four will follow once paperwork is done.