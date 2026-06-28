Ammonia leak at Tiruvallur seafood factory kills 16, 26 hospitalized
India
A deadly ammonia gas leak hit a seafood factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district on June 21, leaving 16 people dead and 26 hospitalized.
The leak happened after a pipeline burst, filling the factory and nearby dorms with toxic fumes.
Many workers were caught off guard and trapped inside.
Owners arrested, panel recommends factory closure
About 80 workers managed to help each other escape before emergency teams arrived.
The state government has now a three-member expert committee has recommended permanent closure of the factory for good and is checking 1,774 factories across Tamil Nadu.
The owners have been arrested for negligence, and there is growing concern about how safe migrant workers are in hazardous jobs far from home.