1st Test, Amir Jangoo hammers double-century versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
West Indies cricketer Amir Jangoo made history by becoming the third player from his country to score a double-century or more in Test cricket against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter achieved this feat during the first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. He became only the third West Indies player after Brian Lara and Chris Gayle to achieve this milestone against Sri Lanka. Jangoo was eventually dismissed for 233 off 373 balls.
Milestone achievement
Jangoo gets to double-century in 3rd session on Day 3
Earlier, Jangoo brought up a gritty hundred on Day 3. Notably, he played a vital role in his team's fightback on Day 2. He remained unbeaten on 78 off 174 balls, while captain Roston Chase supported him with an unbeaten score of 42. Together they put West Indies in a strong position at 271/5. And on Day 3, they took WI to 356/5 at lunch and then 492/5 at tea. Jangoo was unbeaten on 187. After tea, Jangoo completed his double-hundred.
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Jangoo gets out finally
Jangoo was eventually dismissed in the 151st over of West Indies's innings. He smashed 19 fours and three sixes. Milan Rathnayake dismissed the batter. It was a marathon innings from Jangoo, who showed his mettle alongside skipper Chase.
Records
Jangoo joins Lara and Gayle
Lara was the first West Indies batsman to score a double-century in a Test match against Sri Lanka. He had scored 221 runs off 354 balls in the first innings of a Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo from November 29-December 3, 2001. Lara scored another double-century against Sri Lanka in June 2003 at Gros Islet, St Lucia where he smashed an impressive 209 runs off 360 balls. In November 2010 at Galle, Gayle scored an incredible 333 runs off 437 balls. Gayle's score remains the highest individual score in a Test match against Sri Lanka.
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Jangoo owns 3 FC hundreds
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jangoo recorded his 3rd hundred, including 2 double hundreds in First-Class cricket (50s: 17). He owns 2,894 runs from 48 matches (82 innings) at 36-plus.
Do you know?
Jangoo and Chase post these partnership records
Jangoo and Chase's 401- stand for the 6th wicket is now the highest in WI-SL matches and also the first stand with 300-plus runs. Meanwhile, this became the 2nd-highest stand for West Indies in their Test cricket history (any wicket). Gary Sobers, CC Hunte managed 446 runs for the 2nd wicket against Pakistan in 1958.
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2nd-highest individual score for WI vs SL
Jangoo's 233 is now the 2nd-highest score for a West Indies batter versus Sri Lanka. Jangoo is only behind Lara, who slammed 333 in Galle, 2010.