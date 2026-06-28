Jangoo achieved this milestone in just his second Test

1st Test, Amir Jangoo hammers double-century versus Sri Lanka: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:42 am Jun 28, 202601:42 am

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West Indies cricketer Amir Jangoo made history by becoming the third player from his country to score a double-century or more in Test cricket against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter achieved this feat during the first Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. He became only the third West Indies player after Brian Lara and Chris Gayle to achieve this milestone against Sri Lanka. Jangoo was eventually dismissed for 233 off 373 balls.