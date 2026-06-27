West Indies's Amir Jangoo slams his maiden Test hundred: Stats
What's the story
In the ongoing Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Antigua, wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo brought up a gritty hundred on Day 3. Notably, he played a vital role in his team's fightback on Day 2. He remained unbeaten on 78 off 174 balls, while captain Roston Chase supported him with an unbeaten score of 42. Together they put West Indies in a strong position at 271/5. And on Day 3, they have taken WI to 356/5 at lunch.
Match progression
Jangoo and Chase have added 188* runs
West Indies had a good start to the day with openers John Campbell and Brandon King adding 58 for the first wicket. However, they were reduced to 97/2 when Jangoo came in. WI were 102/3 next before Joshua da Silva joined Jangoo and the pair put on 52 runs. WI were reduced to 168/5 next as Chase came in and supported Jangoo. The duo of Jangoo and Chase put up a solid resistance. They have added an unbeaten 188-run stand from 353 balls.
Resilience
Jangoo-Chase keep Sri Lanka at bay
The duo of Jangoo and Chase faced 203 deliveries together on Day 2 and added 103 runs, bringing West Indies close to Sri Lanka's first-innings total. On Day 3, the pair put on 85 runs in the 1st session. Jangoo is unbeaten on 123 off 257 balls. He slammed 13 fours along the way. Chase is also closing in on a hundred. He has amassed 74* off 172 balls.
Runs
3rd FC hundred for Jangoo
Playing just his 2nd match, Jangoo has raced past 150 runs at 76-plus. He hammered his maiden hundred. His only other match was against Pakistan where he scored 30 runs across 2 innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is Jangoo's 3rd hundred in First-Class cricket (50s: 17). He owns over 2,775 runs from 48 matches (82 innings) at 36-plus.