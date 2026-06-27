West Indies's Amir Jangoo slams his maiden Test hundred: Stats

Match progression

Jangoo and Chase have added 188* runs

West Indies had a good start to the day with openers John Campbell and Brandon King adding 58 for the first wicket. However, they were reduced to 97/2 when Jangoo came in. WI were 102/3 next before Joshua da Silva joined Jangoo and the pair put on 52 runs. WI were reduced to 168/5 next as Chase came in and supported Jangoo. The duo of Jangoo and Chase put up a solid resistance. They have added an unbeaten 188-run stand from 353 balls.