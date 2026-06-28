ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England end New Zealand's journey

Match details

New Zealand post a decent total on the board

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat first, put up a score of 163-6 in their allotted overs. Amelia Kerr (40) and Sophie Devine (30) were the top scorers for the White Ferns as they aimed for a win that would have taken them to the semi-finals at West Indies's expense. For England, Dani Gibson claimed 2/30 from 3 overs whereas Lauren Bell managed 1/24 from 4 overs and Freya Kemp clocked 1/26 from 2 overs.