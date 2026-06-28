ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England end New Zealand's journey
What's the story
England Women's cricket team maintained their unbeaten streak in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, defeating defending champions New Zealand by nine wickets at The Kia Oval. Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the star of the match, scoring an impressive 89 runs and leading her team to victory with 16 balls remaining. The win confirmed England's unbeaten run but ended New Zealand's title defense. Here's more.
Match details
New Zealand post a decent total on the board
New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat first, put up a score of 163-6 in their allotted overs. Amelia Kerr (40) and Sophie Devine (30) were the top scorers for the White Ferns as they aimed for a win that would have taken them to the semi-finals at West Indies's expense. For England, Dani Gibson claimed 2/30 from 3 overs whereas Lauren Bell managed 1/24 from 4 overs and Freya Kemp clocked 1/26 from 2 overs.
Chase details
Wyatt-Hodge shines as England win
Despite a brief rain interruption, England chased down the target with ease. After losing Amy Jones (17) early on, Wyatt-Hodge and Sophia Dunkley put on a brilliant partnership of 128* runs to take England home. Wyatt-Hodge scored an explosive 89* runs while Dunkley contributed with unbeaten 49 as England registered their fifth consecutive win in the group stage.
Wyatt-Hodge
23rd half-century for Wyatt-Hodge in WT20Is
Making her 185th appearance for England in this format, Wyatt-Hodge now owns 3,651 runs from 164 innings at 24.66. She clocked her 23rd half-century (100s: 3). Wyatt-Hodge hammered 15 fours and a six in her knock of 89*. She went past 450 fours (458). In the global tournament, Wyatt-Hodge has bagged 770 runs from 34 matches at 29.61. She clocked her 4th fifty (100s: 1).
Information
Dunkley shines for ENG-W
Dunkley's unbeaten 49 was laced with nine fours. She raced to 1,463 runs from 81 matches (69 innings) at 25.66. In the global tournament, she owns 233 runs for ENG-W from 10 innings at 25.88.