Amravati ashram school meals hospitalize 69 students on Saturday night
India
On Saturday night, 69 students from an ashram school in Titamba village, Amravati district, landed in the hospital after meals at the school left them with vomiting and stomach pain.
The group, 50 girls and 19 boys, was quickly taken to the local hospital for treatment.
Police file case as 66 discharged
After getting help from both hospital staff and private medical staff, 66 students were discharged while three are still under observation.
Police have filed a case against the kitchen operators under food safety laws, collected food samples for testing, and started checking other schools too.
A local MP has also called for action against the school's management over negligence.