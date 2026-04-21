Amravati digital exploitation probe logs 3rd FIR naming Uzer Khan

Amravati investigators review evidence, 18 probed

Investigators are digging through loads of forensic evidence from seized devices.

18 people are under the microscope: eight are presently in custody, while 10 others (including the parents of the prime accused, Ayaan Ahmed) are being questioned about possible cover-ups or support.

Police say survivor safety is top priority, with statements kept confidential to encourage more victims to come forward and help break the exploitation network.