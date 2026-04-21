Amravati digital exploitation probe logs 3rd FIR naming Uzer Khan
India
The Amravati sex scandal probe just got bigger: a third FIR was filed after a 16-year-old's mother accused Uzer Khan (20) of stalking her daughter.
This case is part of a wider digital exploitation scheme targeting local students, and authorities are stepping up efforts to get to the bottom of it.
Amravati investigators review evidence, 18 probed
Investigators are digging through loads of forensic evidence from seized devices.
18 people are under the microscope: eight are presently in custody, while 10 others (including the parents of the prime accused, Ayaan Ahmed) are being questioned about possible cover-ups or support.
Police say survivor safety is top priority, with statements kept confidential to encourage more victims to come forward and help break the exploitation network.