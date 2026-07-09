Amravati teen dies by suicide after alleged rape by boyfriend
India
A 17-year-old girl from Amravati, Maharashtra, died by suicide after allegedly being raped by her boyfriend.
In her note, she shared fears about social stigma and bringing shame to her father.
The tragedy has left many shaken and talking about the pressures young people face.
Police register POCSO case, locals outraged
Police have registered a case of "abetment to suicide, rape and offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act" against the boyfriend and three others (his friend and two of the girl's friends).
The case has sparked outrage locally, with renewed calls for stricter laws against sexual violence.