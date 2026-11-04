Amreli vehicle fire kills 2 amid ₹60,000 dispute

The ₹60,000 debt dispute started between Vipensingh and Kamlesh Badel. After selling his vehicle to Vinod, Vipensingh asked Kamlesh to get the money from Vinod instead.

Things escalated when Kamlesh took back the vehicle while Vinod was away; in response, Vinod and his associate Raju allegedly set the vehicle on fire with Ravi and Nitin sleeping inside.

Vinod allegedly confessed during police questioning and named Raju as the other person involved.

The case has left locals shaken, raising questions about how financial disputes are handled and reminding us all why peaceful conflict resolution matters.