Amreli vehicle fire kills 2 amid ₹60,000 dispute
A tragic incident in Gujarat's Amreli district saw a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old burned alive inside a vehicle on November 2, reportedly because of a ₹60,000 debt argument.
The victims, Ravi Baghel and Nitin Pachaya, lost their lives in the attack.
Police have already detained two accused.
Buyer Vinod allegedly names associate Raju
The ₹60,000 debt dispute started between Vipensingh and Kamlesh Badel. After selling his vehicle to Vinod, Vipensingh asked Kamlesh to get the money from Vinod instead.
Things escalated when Kamlesh took back the vehicle while Vinod was away; in response, Vinod and his associate Raju allegedly set the vehicle on fire with Ravi and Nitin sleeping inside.
Vinod allegedly confessed during police questioning and named Raju as the other person involved.
The case has left locals shaken, raising questions about how financial disputes are handled and reminding us all why peaceful conflict resolution matters.