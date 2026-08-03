Amritlal Nishad arrested for unauthorized repairs causing Bhiwandi apartment collapse
A caretaker in Bhiwandi has been arrested after unauthorized repairs led to a tragic apartment collapse on July 30, 2026, claiming 10 lives.
Police say Amritlal Nishad started fixing the building's pillars without telling city officials, which caused the disaster.
The contractor he worked for also died in the incident, while the building owner is abroad and his partner is absconding.
Over 100 families displaced in Bhiwandi
After the collapse, more than 100 families were forced out of their homes and are now staying in temples or with relatives.
Locals protested attempts to demolish nearby buildings, asking for proper safety checks and somewhere else to live.
Officials have since flagged more than 1,000 unsafe buildings in Bhiwandi, but residents say they are still waiting for real support from authorities.