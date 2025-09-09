Amritpal Singh votes in V-Poll from Dibrugarh jail India Sep 09, 2025

Amritpal Singh, MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, just voted in the Vice-Presidential election—but did it from inside Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he's been held under the National Security Act for over two years.

Even behind bars, he was able to cast his vote thanks to a postal ballot, following a directive from the Election Commission that allowed him to participate.