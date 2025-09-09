Amritpal Singh votes in V-Poll from Dibrugarh jail
Amritpal Singh, MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, just voted in the Vice-Presidential election—but did it from inside Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he's been held under the National Security Act for over two years.
Even behind bars, he was able to cast his vote thanks to a postal ballot, following a directive from the Election Commission that allowed him to participate.
Jail staff ensured Singh got all materials to vote
Jail staff made sure Singh got all the materials to send in his vote before the deadline.
This year's Vice-Presidential race is between C.P. Radhakrishnan (NDA) and Justice Sudershan Reddy (Opposition).
Earlier this March, seven of Singh's associates were moved back to Punjab.
The Vice President plays a key role as Rajya Sabha Chairman—so every MP's vote counts, no matter where they are.