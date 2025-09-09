PM announces ₹1,600cr relief for Punjab flood victims
Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced an extra ₹1,600 crore in relief—on top of the already allocated ₹12,000 crore.
The announcement came after he flew over the hardest-hit areas in Gurdaspur to see the damage himself.
Relief measures announced by PM
Modi met with flood victims and emergency teams in Gurdaspur.
Families who lost loved ones will get ₹2 lakh each, and those injured will receive ₹50,000.
Schools damaged by flooding will get help through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and farmers are set to receive faster payments from disaster funds and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Floods have affected over 2,000 villages
This year's floods have hit over 2,000 villages across 15 districts—affecting nearly 3.9 lakh people and submerging massive farmland.
With losses topping ₹13,000 crore and thousands displaced, the new relief package aims to help Punjab recover faster and support those who need it most right now.