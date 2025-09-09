PM announces ₹1,600cr relief for Punjab flood victims India Sep 09, 2025

Punjab is currently facing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced an extra ₹1,600 crore in relief—on top of the already allocated ₹12,000 crore.

The announcement came after he flew over the hardest-hit areas in Gurdaspur to see the damage himself.