'Stand with truth': Fatima Farooq backs Mehraj Malik in video
A video from Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is everywhere right now—showing Fatima Farooq (former BDC member) defending detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik (AAP MLA from Doda, J&K unit president) on a live stream while her husband jumps in to disagree.
The heated back-and-forth has caught major attention online, with many relating to how tough it can be when politics enters personal life.
Fatima's follow-up stream
Even after the live clash, Fatima doubled down in a follow-up stream, calling on Malik's supporters to legally challenge his detention under the Public Safety Act.
Her message—"stand with truth"—has sparked bigger conversations about expressing political beliefs at home and the impact it can have on relationships.