Mathura: Women, guards brawl at Banke Bihari Temple darshan

No official complaints filed; matter settled on-site

The temple was packed for the festive week, drawing big crowds from Delhi-NCR and nearby states.

Amid the chaos, one woman fainted but recovered soon after.

Police said no official complaints were filed and the matter was settled on-site, but it's sparked fresh worries about crowd safety—especially since there was a deadly stampede here back in 2022.

In response, officials have set up an enquiry committee and are rolling out stricter queue systems right away.

Plus, thanks to a new law introduced this year (2025), temple management is getting an overhaul: a Supreme Court-appointed committee will now oversee operations, and anyone causing future disruptions could face a ban from entering the temple.