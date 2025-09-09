Mathura: Women, guards brawl at Banke Bihari Temple darshan
On Monday, things got heated at Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple when two women devotees got into a physical altercation with security guards.
The trouble started after the guards asked their father to move along for crowd control post-darshan.
The family allegedly responded with shouting and even slapped a guard, as seen in videos from the scene.
No official complaints filed; matter settled on-site
The temple was packed for the festive week, drawing big crowds from Delhi-NCR and nearby states.
Amid the chaos, one woman fainted but recovered soon after.
Police said no official complaints were filed and the matter was settled on-site, but it's sparked fresh worries about crowd safety—especially since there was a deadly stampede here back in 2022.
In response, officials have set up an enquiry committee and are rolling out stricter queue systems right away.
Plus, thanks to a new law introduced this year (2025), temple management is getting an overhaul: a Supreme Court-appointed committee will now oversee operations, and anyone causing future disruptions could face a ban from entering the temple.